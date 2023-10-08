Three Online Traps That Lead To Excess Spending And How To Avoid Them

This is commonly seen at multiple places, including airline ticket booking or apparel shopping, wherein the online seller adds some additional items to the basket of the individual shopper without permission.

One of the main features of this activity is that the item that has been added is quite small so that often the person does not notice that there is an addition to the purchase. This could include things like insurance on a trip or it could be a donation to some organisation or it could even be a small service that has a cost element added to it.

If the individual is not alert about the exact amount that they have to pay and if they are in a hurry, then this would get added to their final bill and they would pay the amount without noticing it.

This kind of situation occurs at a lot of places and the best way to tackle this is to be aware and to know exactly how much you have to pay. In addition, going through the break up of the cost is also important because this will bring to attention any extra item that has been added.

When it comes to online shopping of goods like groceries, then sometimes even an additional item might be in the basket, so a run through the list of the purchases made is essential.