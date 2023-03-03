Things To Keep In Mind While Buying Health Insurance

Everybody needs health insurance. An agreement between an insurer and an individual or group, it transfers the risk of a medical emergency from the insured to the insurer for a cost.

The extent of the cost the company is willing to bear for medical costs is called cover. The money the individual must pay to the insurance company depends on the probability of need for medical care and is called premium. The higher the risk, the higher the premium.

Financial planners stress that medical insurance is an essential part of financial planning that helps an individual preserve their wealth-creation goals. When planned and upgraded in a timely fashion, health insurance can save an individual from spending a big chunk of their savings in hospital bills.

If you still do not have health insurance, this is your cue to start planning for one. Here's what you need to keep in mind when buying health insurance.