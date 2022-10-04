Benefits Of Investing In SIPs; Why Should You Invest In SIP?

SIP stands for Systematic Investment Plan. And as the name suggests, SIP is a systematic, disciplined, investment route offered by Mutual Funds. It is a route that allows you to start investing in Mutual Funds using smaller deposits, rather than waiting to save up a good lump-sum amount for investing.

In an SIP, you can invest a fixed amount at regular intervals in any of the mutual fund schemes of your choice. Instead of making a lump-sum investment, you can easily invest once a month or even once a quarter to your desired mutual fund scheme. Similar to a recurring deposit in a bank, here you can start investing with as little as ₹500 a month.