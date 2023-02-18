Taxpayers Earning Over Rs 5 Lakh Surge, Lowest Slab Sees A Decline
Personal income tax paid in the financial year 2021 stood at Rs 6.73 lakh crore, a jump of 43% over the previous fiscal.
There has been a significant increase in the number of taxpayers earning more than Rs 5 lakh, while the count of those falling in the lowest income slab of Rs 0 to 5 lakh has fallen.
A total of 6.3 crore individuals paid tax and filed their returns in the financial year ended March 2021 (assessment year ended March 2022), according to government data provided in a response to a question raised by Trinamool MP Mahua Mitra.
The number of individual tax returns, however, has remained relatively consistent between 2018 and 2021. What has changed is their income.
Personal income tax paid in the fiscal 2020-21 stood at Rs 6.73 lakh crore, a jump of 43% over the previous year. That's because these individuals made a much higher contribution to the exchequer.
The upsurge in tax collections can be attributed, in part, to the rise in the number of individuals earning over Rs 10 lakh. In FY21, the figure stood at 81 lakh, up nearly 50% from the previous year and nearly 67% from the fiscal ended March 2019.
The number of individual taxpayers earnings between Rs 5 lakh and 10 lakh saw a moderate increase. In contrast, the count of taxpayers falling under the Rs 0 to 5 lakh income category saw a decline of over 11% from the previous year and a 17% reduction from 2018-19.
The Fall In Rs 0-5 Lakh Income Category
Another important aspect to consider is the decline in the number of individuals falling under the Rs 0-5 lakh category. Although this bracket still constitutes two-thirds of individual taxpayers, the number has dropped to 65% in the fiscal ended March 2021 from 74% a year earlier.
Reasons
While there is no clear reason for the shift in income levels, one of them could be the rise in the number of gig workers and employees moonlighting for other projects.
“It could be that these people (Rs 0-5 lakh) category have opted out of the formal workforce. It’s possible that these people are entering the workforce through informal channels and they could either be freelancing or be doing gig work, it won’t show up as salaried income,” according to Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder and executive director at TeamLease Services.
Sectors like aviation, hospitality, food and beverages saw big job cuts during the pandemic, whereas sectors like technology, e-commerce, software as a service (SaaS) witnessed a boom.
“The other possibility could be the salary revision. The people who were already in the job market, some of them might have moved up from Rs 0-5 lakh to the Rs 5-10 lakh bracket,” said Chakraborty.
The salary revision of technology sector employees and higher compensation might be more notable since it came after a lull of two years during the pandemic, she said.