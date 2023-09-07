Tackling Intimation About Low Or Zero Advance Tax Payments

This financial year, the income tax department has been proactively sending intimations to a lot of taxpayers who have either not paid advance tax or paid a lower advance tax than last year.

To understand this, one has to look at the information that the tax department is looking at. If there is high income for the last year and then there are large expenses or high value purchases and then there is no advance tax paid, then this is flagged in the system. This, plus other kinds of mismatch of data, is the main reason why such intimations might be sent to the taxpayer.

On their part, the taxpayer has to be clear about their position and they need to have their working ready. If there is either lower income or a situation where they need not pay advance tax based on their estimation of income, then they should stick to their position. There is no obligation to pay advance tax and if there is a shortfall, then they would need to pay at the time of filing their returns along with the necessary interest.

However, there are times when future income is not sure or it is likely to reduce and in such a situation, the advance tax payment might not be needed.

Similarly, there might be a large tax deduction in some other area which might not require the payment of advance tax. If the non-payment is due to this being forgotten, then the intimation is a good wake up call to take action. On the whole the actual situation faced by the taxpayer will determine the exact action.