BQPrimePersonal FinanceSuryoday Small Finance Bank Revises FD Rates On These Deposits, Check Latest Rates Here
ADVERTISEMENT

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Revises FD Rates On These Deposits, Check Latest Rates Here

The revised interest rate on the select fixed deposits will be effective from August 7, 2023.

07 Aug 2023, 7:34 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>FD Interest Rates</p></div>
FD Interest Rates

Suryoday Small Finance Bank: As stated on its official website, Suryoday Bank has revised the fixed deposit interest rates for mutliple deposit schemes, effective from August 7, 2023. The rates have been revised for both general and senior citizens.

The bank has revised the FD rates for its following products

  • Domestic Fixed Deposits - (with a deposit amount of less than Rs 2 crore) The interest rate for domestic fixed deposits of 5 years tenure is now revised to 8.25% for general citizens and 8.75% for senior citizens. Earlier it was 9.1% and 9.6% for general & senior citizens respectively.

  • Non-Resident Fixed Deposits - (with a deposit amount of less than Rs 2 crore) The interest rate for this deposit product has been revised only for the tenure of 5 years. The revised NRE interest rate stands at 8.25% per annum, earlier it was 9.1%

  • Tax Saver Fixed Deposits - The interest rate for tax saving fixed deposits of 5 years tenure is now revised to 8.25% for general citizens and 8.75% for senior citizens. Earlier it was 9.1% and 9.6% for general & senior citizens respectively.

  • Recurring Deposits - The interest rate for this deposit product has been revised only for the tenure of 5 years. For general citizens, the revised interest rate now stands at 8.25% per annum whereas for senior citizens it stands at 8.75% from the previous interest rate of 9.1% and 9.6% for general and senior citizens respectively.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank: Latest FD Rates

Here are the interest rates for the Domestic Fixed Deposits effective from August 7, 2023

<div class="paragraphs"><p>source:&nbsp;https://www.suryodaybank.com/</p></div>

source: https://www.suryodaybank.com/

Here are the interest rates for the Non-Resident Fixed Deposits effective from August 7, 2023

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Revises FD Rates On These Deposits, Check Latest Rates Here

Here are the interest rates for the Tax Savings Fixed Deposits effective from August 7, 2023

<div class="paragraphs"><p>source:&nbsp;https://www.suryodaybank.com/</p></div>

source: https://www.suryodaybank.com/

Here are the interest rates for the Domestic Recurring Deposits effective from August 7, 2023

<div class="paragraphs"><p>source:&nbsp;https://www.suryodaybank.com/</p></div>

source: https://www.suryodaybank.com/

ALSO READ

Latest FD Rates Of Top Banks As Of July 2023

Opinion
Latest FD Rates Of Top Banks As Of July 2023
Read More

Disclaimer: For more detailed information, customers are advised to visit Suryoday Small Finance Bank's official website or their nearest branch.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT