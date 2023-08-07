Suryoday Small Finance Bank Revises FD Rates On These Deposits, Check Latest Rates Here
The revised interest rate on the select fixed deposits will be effective from August 7, 2023.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank: As stated on its official website, Suryoday Bank has revised the fixed deposit interest rates for mutliple deposit schemes, effective from August 7, 2023. The rates have been revised for both general and senior citizens.
The bank has revised the FD rates for its following products
Domestic Fixed Deposits - (with a deposit amount of less than Rs 2 crore) The interest rate for domestic fixed deposits of 5 years tenure is now revised to 8.25% for general citizens and 8.75% for senior citizens. Earlier it was 9.1% and 9.6% for general & senior citizens respectively.
Non-Resident Fixed Deposits - (with a deposit amount of less than Rs 2 crore) The interest rate for this deposit product has been revised only for the tenure of 5 years. The revised NRE interest rate stands at 8.25% per annum, earlier it was 9.1%
Tax Saver Fixed Deposits - The interest rate for tax saving fixed deposits of 5 years tenure is now revised to 8.25% for general citizens and 8.75% for senior citizens. Earlier it was 9.1% and 9.6% for general & senior citizens respectively.
Recurring Deposits - The interest rate for this deposit product has been revised only for the tenure of 5 years. For general citizens, the revised interest rate now stands at 8.25% per annum whereas for senior citizens it stands at 8.75% from the previous interest rate of 9.1% and 9.6% for general and senior citizens respectively.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank: Latest FD Rates
Here are the interest rates for the Domestic Fixed Deposits effective from August 7, 2023
source: https://www.suryodaybank.com/
Here are the interest rates for the Non-Resident Fixed Deposits effective from August 7, 2023
Here are the interest rates for the Tax Savings Fixed Deposits effective from August 7, 2023
source: https://www.suryodaybank.com/
Here are the interest rates for the Domestic Recurring Deposits effective from August 7, 2023
source: https://www.suryodaybank.com/
Disclaimer: For more detailed information, customers are advised to visit Suryoday Small Finance Bank's official website or their nearest branch.