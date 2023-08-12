Smart Retirement Planning Is Not Just About Protecting Capital But Also Generating Income

There is a big change that individuals need to bring into their financial planning post-retirement.

Till retirement, the focus for them would have been to accumulate wealth for the purpose of building a large corpus, and this would require a certain strategy and asset allocation. After retirement, the goal has to be protecting the capital along with income generation so that it lasts for the entire lifetime and does not run out.

One of the main misconceptions relating to this is that protecting capital means only protecting debt and nothing else. This is not true, and here are some points that will determine the exposure to various assets.