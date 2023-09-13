Scam Alert! Beware Of This Income Tax Refund Fraud And Avoid Falling Victim To Such Scams

Income Tax Refund Related Frauds: The State Bank Of India took to X (fka Twitter) to reiterate an advisory to caution taxpayers against fraudulent messages that are portrayed to be from the Income Tax department related to income tax refunds.

These messages often include a hyperlink that leads taxpayers to a misleading website. Taxpayers who are unaware of these fraudulent activities unknowingly click on the link, enter their personal details and risk their financial and personal identity.