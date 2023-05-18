SBI Fake Message Alert! 'Your Account Is Temporarily Blocked Due To Suspicious Activity': Details Inside

After many State Bank of India customers received a message claiming their accounts have been temporarily locked due to suspicious activity, the government has issued a statement.

According to Government's official fact-checker, this message is fake. PIB Fact Check also advised customers not to respond to emails/SMS asking to share their banking details and report such messages.

"Beware of fake links! SBI never sends such messages," PIB Fact Check tweeted.

If SBI users have received such messages, they can immediately report them on report.phishing@sbi.co.in