SBI Fake Message Alert! 'Your Account Is Temporarily Blocked Due To Suspicious Activity': Details Inside
PIB Fact Check, government's official fact checking department has warned SBI customers about the fake message.
After many State Bank of India customers received a message claiming their accounts have been temporarily locked due to suspicious activity, the government has issued a statement.
According to Government's official fact-checker, this message is fake. PIB Fact Check also advised customers not to respond to emails/SMS asking to share their banking details and report such messages.
"Beware of fake links! SBI never sends such messages," PIB Fact Check tweeted.
If SBI users have received such messages, they can immediately report them on report.phishing@sbi.co.in
A #Fake message impersonating @TheOfficialSBI claims that recipient's account has been temporarily locked due to suspicious activity#PIBFactCheck— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 16, 2023
âï¸Never respond to emails/SMS asking to share your banking details
âï¸Report such messages immediately on report.phishing@sbi.co.in pic.twitter.com/9SMIRdEXZA
Many government and private banks have been educating customers about such frauds on a regular basis. Similarly, SBI also has mentioned on its official website that SBI bank will not ask customers for any personal information or bank account number, CVV. Such messages or calls asking for such details should not be encouraged and should also be reported.
If people receive scam calls or such messages then they should never respond to them, never click on any link provided on those calls or messages, and report them to their bank website.
The objective of the Fact Check Unit of PIB is to act as a deterrent to creators and disseminators of fake news & misinformation and to provide people with an easy avenue to report suspicious and questionable information pertaining to the Government of India for fact-checking. PIB Fact Check is a verified government Twitter account that verifies the information.