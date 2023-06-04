SBI Card Pulse: Features And Benefits Of The Fitness-Driven Credit Card

The State Bank of India, commonly known as the SBI, offers a wide variety of credit cards. These cards are divided into various categories such as Lifestyle, Reward, Shopping, Travel & Fuel, Banking Partnership, and Business. Essentially, each of these cards focuses on a different purpose.

The lifestyle cards are designed to suit users with a specific lifestyle. One such card is the SBI Card Pulse. In this article, let’s learn about the features and benefits of SBI Card Pulse.