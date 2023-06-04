SBI Card Pulse: Features And Benefits Of The Fitness-Driven Credit Card
Focused on fitness, this SBI credit card is made for people who follow an active lifestyle. Check out the features and benefits.
The State Bank of India, commonly known as the SBI, offers a wide variety of credit cards. These cards are divided into various categories such as Lifestyle, Reward, Shopping, Travel & Fuel, Banking Partnership, and Business. Essentially, each of these cards focuses on a different purpose.
The lifestyle cards are designed to suit users with a specific lifestyle. One such card is the SBI Card Pulse. In this article, let’s learn about the features and benefits of SBI Card Pulse.
SBI Card Pulse
The SBI Card Pulse is a fitness-focused lifestyle credit card offered by SBI which is specially designed for those people who like to follow a healthy and active lifestyle. This credit card offers various exclusive health benefits that aim to help the customer manage both their health and wealth together.
This SBI credit card comes with a one-time annual fee of ₹1,499 (plus GST) and an annual renewal fee of the same amount. However, this renewal fee is reversed if a consumer’s minimum spend is at least ₹2 lakh within a single year. Let’s take a look at the features and benefits of the SBI Card Pulse.
Features And Benefits Of SBI Card Pulse
Welcome Gift: Get a Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 Max smartwatch worth ₹5,999 upon paying the joining fee of ₹1,499 plus GST.
Reward Points: Enjoy 10 reward points for every ₹100 spent on purchases at a chemist or pharmacy as well as for money spent on dining and movies. Every other spend will help you earn 2 reward points per ₹100 spent.
Health Benefits: All SBI Card Pulse users are eligible to get 1 year of complimentary membership with FITPASS PRO and Netmeds First on payment of the joining fee along with a minimum of one retail transaction in the first year. Additionally, the card user will also get both of these memberships every year subject to the payment of the card renewal amount.
Milestone Benefits: Users of this SBI lifestyle card are eligible to get a voucher worth ₹1,500 on achieving the milestone of completing retail spends worth ₹4 lakh in a year. You can also get your annual membership fee reversed from the second year onward. However, to avail this, you should have spent at least ₹2 lakh or more on your SBI Card Pulse in the previous year.
Lounge Access: Every SBI Card Pulse cardholder is eligible for 8 domestic lounge visits in a year, capped at 2 visits per quarter. Users can also get complimentary Priority Pass Membership worth US$99 for the first two cardholder membership years.
Comprehensive Insurance Cover: Get a complimentary Air Accident Liability Cover worth ₹50 lakh and a complimentary credit card Fraud Liability Cover worth ₹1 lakh along with the SBI Card Pulse.
Fuel Surcharge Waiver: Get a 1% fuel surcharge waiver for each transaction between ₹500 and ₹4,000, with the maximum waiver capped at ₹250 per statement cycle, per credit card account.
Worldwide Acceptance: Cardholders can now use the SBI Card Pulse at more than 24 million outlets across the globe, including 3,25,000 outlets in India that accept VISA cards.
Flexipay: With Flexipay, cardholders can now convert their transactions to easy monthly instalments within 30 days of purchase.
Add-On Cards: Cardholders can also get add-on cards for their parents, spouses, children, or siblings above the age of 18.
To conclude, the SBI Card Pulse is a great card for anyone who values and prioritises fitness in their day-to-day life.