Renting Vs Buying A House: Which Is The Right Choice For You?

One of the most important factors to keep in mind is to consider the expenses involved in buying a house vs renting one. When you buy a house, your expenses are significantly lower, as you only have to pay the monthly rent, which is generally far lesser than the EMI of a house. Apart from that, the only expense that rents have is the security deposit, which is generally refunded while moving out.



However, when you buy a house, the level of expenses goes up significantly. Apart from the EMIs (if you choose to take a loan), you also have to factor in costs like stamp duty, registration fees, brokerage, property tax, maintenance, and more. The interest on home loans can often exceed the original price of the property itself. However, it’s also important to note that there is a high possibility that your rent will continue to increase every year, whereas the EMI you pay for your house will remain the same.