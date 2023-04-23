Renting Vs Buying A House: Which Is The Right Choice For You?
Learn about the advantages and disadvantages of renting vs buying a house in India
Buying vs renting a house is an age-old debate that has troubled potential homebuyers for generations. A roof or shelter over our heads is a basic human necessity and thus the decision of whether one should buy or rent a house is more of an emotional choice rather than a pragmatic one. To help make this decision easier, we’ve compiled a set of important factors that you can consider before deciding whether to buy or rent a house.
Cost Of Buying Vs Renting A House
One of the most important factors to keep in mind is to consider the expenses involved in buying a house vs renting one. When you buy a house, your expenses are significantly lower, as you only have to pay the monthly rent, which is generally far lesser than the EMI of a house. Apart from that, the only expense that rents have is the security deposit, which is generally refunded while moving out.
However, when you buy a house, the level of expenses goes up significantly. Apart from the EMIs (if you choose to take a loan), you also have to factor in costs like stamp duty, registration fees, brokerage, property tax, maintenance, and more. The interest on home loans can often exceed the original price of the property itself. However, it’s also important to note that there is a high possibility that your rent will continue to increase every year, whereas the EMI you pay for your house will remain the same.
Security And Stability
While it’s clear that buying a house is definitely more expensive than renting one, buying may be a smarter choice in the long run. When you rent an apartment, you are at the mercy of the landlords and if you are not fortunate, you may have to end up moving apartments frequently. This can disrupt your life and the constant worry of not having your own place can sometimes lead to emotional stress. However, in your own home, you do not have to worry about moving or changing frequently, nor about your rent going up. Lastly, real estate is also a form of investment and over the years, the value of your house will go up, which means you would be better off financially in the long term by buying a house. Moreover, you can take advantage of the tax benefits that are associated with buying a house.
Flexibility To Move
When you rent a house, you have the flexibility to move to a new place when the lease term expires or if you find a better place to live. However, if you own a house, it may not be easy to sell it quickly, and you may have to wait for the right buyer or may have to sell it at a lower price. Moreover, if you own a house, you may need to stay in the same place for a more extended period to recover the initial costs involved in purchasing the property.
To Conclude
When it comes to buying vs renting a house in India, there is no one-size-fits-all answer. The decision depends on various factors like your financial situation, lifestyle, and personal preferences. If you plan to stay in the same place for an extended period and can afford the initial costs involved in purchasing a property, buying a house may be a better option for you. Moreover, if you want to build an asset for the future, owning a house can be a good investment.
However, if you are not sure about your long-term plans or cannot afford the costs involved in purchasing a property, renting a house can be a more affordable and flexible option. Regardless, it is essential to consider all the factors involved and seek expert advice before making a final decision.