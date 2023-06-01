PNB Revises FD Rates On This Tenure, Check Latest Rates
Punjab National Bank (PNB) revised fixed deposit interest rate on single tenure for amounts below Rs 2 crore.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) has revised the fixed deposit interest rates for amounts below Rs 2 crore, effective from June 1, 2023, as stated on the official PNB website. This decision follows PNB's recent adjustments in interest rates for select fixed deposits (FDs) on various tenures.
PNB Latest FD Rates:
Under the revised rates, PNB offers general citizens FD interest rates ranging between 3.5% and 7.25% for tenures spanning 7 days to 10 years. The highest interest rate of 7.25% is now provided for a tenure of 444 days.
For deposits maturing in 1 year, the bank has revised the interest rate to 6.75% for regular citizens.
PNB Latest FD Rates For Senior Citizens:
For senior citizens, PNB now offers FD interest rates ranging from 4% to 7.75% for tenures spanning 7 days to 10 years. The highest interest rate of 7.75% is applicable for a tenure of 444 days.
PNB has revised the interest rate on deposits maturing in 1 year for senior citizens, bringing it to 7.75%.
PNB Latest FD Rates For Super Senior Citizens:
PNB has revised the interest rate on deposits maturing in 1 year for senior citizens, bringing it to 7.55%.
Super senior citizens can avail FD interest rates between 4.30% and 8.05% for tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The highest interest rate of 8.05% is offered for a tenure of 444 days.
The interest rate on deposits maturing in 1 year for super senior citizens, now offering 7.55%.
For more detailed information, customers are advised to visit Punjab National Bank's official website or their nearest branch.