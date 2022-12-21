What Is The Rule Of 72 In Personal Finance? How Does It Work?

To determine how long it will take to double your money, in days, months, or years, use the Rule of 72 calculation provided below. The amount of time it will take to double your investments depends on the annualised interest rate that you enter.

N = 72 / r

N here is the number of intervals, which is the years needed to double the investment, 72 is a constant and R is the interest rate.

Take into account the following example to gain a better understanding of the Rule of 72:

Let's say you bought a bond/document with a set coupon rate of 6%. Setting a goal to double your investment before investing the money will help you decide when to sell the bond. You now want to know how long you must hold the bond until your investment doubles. It is here that the Rule of 72 comes in handy.

Years needed to double the investment = 72 divided by 6. The answer is 12. It will take 12 years for your bond investment to double at the same interest rate. Investors utilize the Rule of 72 in this way to clearly see how much their assets will be worth after a certain amount of time has passed.