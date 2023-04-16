What Is Section 115BAC Of The Income Tax Act?

If you choose to pay taxes at lower rates under the new tax regime, you need to be aware of Section 115BAC of the Income Tax Act, 1961. The government introduced Section 115BAC, which came into effect from the financial year 2020-21 (AY 2021-22), during the Union Budget 2020 announcements. This section is commonly referred to as the new tax regime, and it allows taxpayers to pay taxes at a lower rate if they opt in for it.

It's important to note that opting for the new tax regime means taxpayers have to give up around 70 tax exemptions and deductions allowed under the old tax regime. So, individuals who select this new tax regime will have to forgo these exemptions and deductions in exchange for lower tax rates.