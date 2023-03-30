What Is Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Scheme: Check Interest Rate, Launch Date & How To Invest

During the Union Budget 2023 announcements, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced revisions to the income tax slabs under the new tax system as well as significant changes to a number of already existing savings plans. One of these announcements was about the launch of the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, a new savings programme for women and young girls.

This small savings programme aims to give women and young girls financial independence. The new savings scheme will go into effect in April 2023, after which, banks and post offices around the country will roll it out. In this article, we will help you know everything about the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Scheme.