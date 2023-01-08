What Is Form 15G In Income Tax And Who Can Submit It?

Banks have to mandatorily deduct TDS (tax deducted at source) if someone’s interest income crosses more than ₹40,000 per year. This applies to all individuals till the age of 60 years. For those above the age of 60 years, the TDS is deducted only if the interest income goes above ₹50,000. The bank calculates interest earned on all the deposits and then applies TDS accordingly. However, if your total annual income including the interest earned is below the taxable limit, then you can submit Form 15G at the bank and request them to not deduct TDS on interest earned. Senior citizens above the age of 60 years need to submit Form 15H to the bank for not deducting TDS, in case their total income is below the taxable limit. Let’s take a closer look at what Form 15G is in the Income Tax Act of 1961.

Both Form 15G and Form 15H are self-declaration forms that individuals must submit to the bank in order to avoid getting the TDS deducted from their accounts automatically on interest earned. Many banks allow customers to submit Form 15H and 15G online through their official websites. Moreover, the banks may also require you to provide your PAN details along with Form 15G. You can download Form 15 from the official website of the Income Tax Department. Form 15G and 15H are only valid for one year, so it is recommended that you submit them right at the beginning of the Financial Year, to ensure that no TDS is deducted by the banks.