What Is A Target-Date Fund (TDF)? Understand How It Works

Target-date funds have a predetermined time frame, and they are usually named after the year in which the investor plans to start using the assets. The target-date fund managers use this time frame to develop their investment strategy, which is generally based on traditional asset allocation models. These managers also use the target date to determine the level of risk that the fund is willing to undertake. Generally, target-date portfolio managers readjust the portfolio risk levels annually.

The asset allocation of a target-date fund initially has a high tolerance for risk and is therefore heavily weighted towards high-performing but risky assets. However, as it approaches its objective target date, the portfolio mix of assets and the degree of risk become more conservative. Higher-risk portfolio investments in target-date funds usually include domestic and global equities, while lower-risk portions of a target-date portfolio include fixed-income investments such as bonds and cash equivalents.

Some target-date funds, known as “through” funds, manage funds to a specified asset allocation past the target date, while others, known as “to funds,” cease any modifications to asset allocation once the target date is reached.