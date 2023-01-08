What Is A Flight Insurance? What Does It Cover?

Flight insurance is an option that you often see when booking flight tickets online. It is a type of coverage usually purchased by travellers to protect against losses during a trip. The coverage can be comprehensive and may include risks such as delayed or cancelled flights, lost luggage, or illness abroad. Airlines typically sell these flight insurance policies but they can also be purchased from an independent source, such as a travel agency. These are majorly inexpensive and easy to get.

If you’re planning a trip via flight anytime soon and considering buying flight insurance for you, then read on. We’ve rounded up all the important information that you may need to know. Let’s jump!