What Happens If You Don't Link PAN With Aadhaar Card?

It is important to note that the deadline for linking the PAN Card and the Aadhaar Card has been extended on multiple occasions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The current deadline for linking the two documents is March 31, 2023. The process of linking the PAN Card and the Aadhaar Card is straightforward and can be completed online or in person at a PAN Card centre.

There are two main stages involved in linking your Aadhaar to your PAN Card, the first stage involves paying the late fees for not having linked them yet, and the second stage involves submitting the Aadhaar Linking request. For the first part, will have to follow these steps:

Go to the e-Pay Tax page on the Income Tax e-Filing website. Enter your PAN and confirm your PAN and mobile number to receive an OTP. After verifying the OTP, you will be redirected to a page with different payment options. Click on the "Proceed" button for the Income Tax payment option. Select the assessment year (AY) as 2023-24 and the Type of Payment as "Other Receipts (500)" and click "Continue". Enter the amount of Rs. 1000 under the "Others" field in the tax breakdown and proceed to make the payment.

After making payment on the NSDL (now Protean) portal, you can submit the request to link your Aadhaar Card and PAN Card on the e-Filing portal within 4-5 working days. Here are the detailed steps:

Go to the e-filing portal and log in. On the dashboard, click on "Link Aadhaar to PAN" or "Link Aadhar" in the personal details section. Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number and click "Validate". If you have already made a payment on the NSDL (Protean) portal and the payment has been verified, a pop-up message will appear saying "Your payment details are verified". Click "Continue" on the pop-up message to submit the request to link your Aadhaar Card and PAN Card. Fill in the necessary details and click the "Link Aadhaar" button. Enter the 6-digit OTP that you receive on the mobile number mentioned in the previous step. Your request to link your Aadhaar Card and PAN Card has been successfully submitted. You can now check the link status of the two cards.

You can also visit a PAN Card centre to link your PAN Card and your Aadhaar Card. To do this, fill out a form and submit it along with photocopies of your PAN Card and Aadhaar Card.