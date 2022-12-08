UPI Users To Soon Get A New Feature, Announces Reserve Bank of India

In the recent years, the Unified Payments Interface, better known as UPI, has emerged as a popular retail payments system in India. Not only is it used for Person to Person (P2P) transactions, but it is also used for Person to Merchant (P2M) transactions.

UPI has numerous features which enable the customer to make easy payments towards recurring transactions. In fact, there are UPI features that allow the processing of mandates for recurring transactions and single-block-and-single-debit functionality.

Using this feature, currently, more than 70 lakh autopay mandates are handled every month by UPI. This block and debit feature of UPI also helps process more than half of Initial Public Offer (IPO) applications.

Till now there was only a single-block-and-single-debit feature available to the customers for such mandates and payments. However, the to be introduced single-block-and-multiple-debits feature in UPI will significantly enhance the ease of making payments in e-commerce space, as well as towards making investments in securities.