UPI Users To Soon Get A New Feature, Announces Reserve Bank of India
RBI to enhance user experience with ‘single-block-and-multiple-debits’ functionality to be introduced in UPI.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regularly shares circulars and updates the public regarding any monetary policies that are currently happening or in process in India. In one such statement given on the Developmental and Regulatory Policies in India, the RBI announced a new change in Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions.
On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, RBI released a statement on the ‘Developmental and Regulatory Policies’ in India. In that statement, under the section ‘Payment and Settlement Systems’, the RBI announced some enhancements to be made in UPI processing mandates. Let’s take a detailed look at the new feature and how it will help customers.
Enhancements To Unified Payments Interface (UPI)
In the recent years, the Unified Payments Interface, better known as UPI, has emerged as a popular retail payments system in India. Not only is it used for Person to Person (P2P) transactions, but it is also used for Person to Merchant (P2M) transactions.
UPI has numerous features which enable the customer to make easy payments towards recurring transactions. In fact, there are UPI features that allow the processing of mandates for recurring transactions and single-block-and-single-debit functionality.
Using this feature, currently, more than 70 lakh autopay mandates are handled every month by UPI. This block and debit feature of UPI also helps process more than half of Initial Public Offer (IPO) applications.
Till now there was only a single-block-and-single-debit feature available to the customers for such mandates and payments. However, the to be introduced single-block-and-multiple-debits feature in UPI will significantly enhance the ease of making payments in e-commerce space, as well as towards making investments in securities.
Single-Block-And-Multiple-Debits Processing Mandates
According to the statement given by RBI, “The capabilities in UPI can be enhanced to enable a customer to create a payment mandate against a merchant by blocking funds in his/her bank account for specific purposes which can be debited, whenever needed.”
This means that with the new feature, the customer will be able to create a payment mandate against a merchant by blocking their fund for multiple transactions. Then, via this single blocked amount, the merchant can get multiple payments without any hassle.
“This would be helpful for hotel bookings, purchase of securities in the secondary capital market as also purchase of government securities using the RBI’s Retail Direct scheme, e-commerce transactions etc,” read the statement shared by RBI.
As a result of this feature, the merchants will be assured of timely payments, while the funds remain in the customer’s account till the actual delivery of goods or services is done. RBI believes that this will help build a higher degree of trust among both the users in online transactions.
And that’s why, RBI has decided to introduce the single-block-and-multiple-debits functionality in UPI, which will remarkably enhance the customer experience when it comes to processing of mandates, making multiple payments, or investing in securities.
According to the statement shared by RBI, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will also be issued a separate set of instructions on this feature very soon.
The Governor’s Statement On Enhancing UPI Mandates
The Governor also released a statement on the same day, i.e. December 7, 2022, sharing his views on various topics such as the global economy, looking beyond the pandemic, a hostile international environment and more. The statement also included the governor’s statement on the ‘Decisions and Deliberations of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)’, ‘Assessment of Growth and Inflation Growth’, and more.
In the latter part of the statement, the governor announced certain additional measures such as ‘Enhancing the Mandates of Unified Payments Interface (UPI)’ among others. Commenting on this new feature to be introduced in UPI, the statement read, “This facility will enable a customer to block funds in his/her account for specific purposes, which can be debited whenever needed. This will significantly enhance the ease of making payments for investments in securities including through the Retail Direct platform as well as e-commerce transactions.”