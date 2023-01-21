Types Of Tax: The Difference Between Direct Tax And Indirect Tax

One of the biggest sources of income for the Indian government is taxes. These taxes are levied in different ways- from your salary, when you pay for meals at a restaurant, when you pay tolls to drive your car on roads, or when you purchase groceries from a general store.

While it is our duty to pay taxes as responsible citizens of the country, it is equally important for us to know the different types of taxes that are levied on us. Taxes in India can be broadly classified into two types- direct tax and indirect tax.