State Bank Of India: How To Register For Secure OTP App?

Nation’s biggest public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI), has increased the security of online transactions by introducing an OTP generator app.

Secure OTP is SBI’s OTP generator app that is used to verify transactions performed with the Yono Lite App as well as SBI Internet Banking. The app will do away with the requirement for INB transactions to receive OTPs through SMSs. Further, the application can produce an OTP after the registration procedure is finished.

Let us find out how to register for SBI’s Secure OTP App.