State Bank Of India: How To Register For Secure OTP App?
Secure OTP App generates OTP when conducting transactions using the Yono Lite App or SBI’s Internet Banking.
Nation’s biggest public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI), has increased the security of online transactions by introducing an OTP generator app.
Secure OTP is SBI’s OTP generator app that is used to verify transactions performed with the Yono Lite App as well as SBI Internet Banking. The app will do away with the requirement for INB transactions to receive OTPs through SMSs. Further, the application can produce an OTP after the registration procedure is finished.
Let us find out how to register for SBI’s Secure OTP App.
How To Register For Secure OTP App?
Read the guidelines below to learn how to successfully register for SBI’s Secure OTP App:
Download and then open the SBI Secure OTP app. To register in the app, enter your username and choose SIM 1 or SIM 2. In the case of a single SIM, no SIM selection is necessary.
Please be sure to utilise a SIM that is registered (registered mobile number, or RMN) with the bank.
A message will appear on the screen when sending an SMS from the device to verify the mobile number.
After selecting the Proceed button, an SMS enclosing a unique code will be delivered from the device to a pre-defined number. Please be aware that standard SMS rates, which depend on your SMS plan, apply while sending SMS.
After entering your password, click Proceed. Then click the OK button after checking the box that indicates that you agree to the registration terms and conditions.
The registered mobile number will receive an OTP.
Enter the received OTP, and the user will be prompted to set the MPIN for the SBI Secure OTP app when the OTP has been validated.
Following that, the registered cellphone number will receive a message with an activation code. The duration of this activation code is ten minutes.
The user must log into OnlineSBI (or) YonoLite to complete the activation.