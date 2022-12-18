Should You Pay Minimum Amount On Credit Card?

The use of credit cards has increased steadily in the past two decades in India. Whether you’re shopping, dining or doing absolutely anything, a credit card helps you make the payment instantly, and you can return that payment later during the billing time. Now, when you get your credit card bill, it's time to pay. Should you just pay the minimum amount due? Or would it be better to pay more than that in order to reduce interest and get out of debt faster? The answer depends on your unique situation.

In this article, we will be providing enough information that will help you find the answer to the above statement. Let’s begin, shall we?