Senior Citizen RD Interest Rates: SBI vs ICICI Bank vs HDFC Bank vs PNB vs Kotak Mahindra Bank

Most banks offer recurring deposits (RDs) for senior citizens for tenures ranging from 6 months to 10 years. These senior citizen RDs come with special benefits like additional interest rates of 0.25% to 0.75%

Let’s take a look at the latest senior citizen RD interest rates offered by some of the leading banks like SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, PNB and Kotak Mahindra Bank.