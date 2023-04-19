SBI Reintroduces Amrit Kalash Fixed Deposit Scheme: Benefits And More

The State Bank of India (SBI) relaunched its unique fixed deposit programme—Amrit Kalash—for retail customers on April 12, 2023. It is a special, 400-day tenor fixed deposit scheme from SBI. The bank had previously introduced this retail term deposit programme on February 15, 2023, with a set expiration date of March 31, 2023. According to the bank, the scheme will now run from April 12, 2023, until June 30, 2023.

For the general public, this special term deposit gives an interest of 7.1%, and for senior citizens, it offers a rate of 7.6%. According to the website, if the interest continues to accrue over the course of the 400-day term, the interest rate would provide the consumer with an effective yield of 7.29%. Similarly, the annualised yield for seniors would be 7.82%. NRI term deposits under ₹2 crore as well as domestic retail term deposits in rupees are eligible under the programme.

Now, let’s take a look at the features and benefits of SBI’s Amrit Kalash fixed deposit plan.