SBI FD Interest Rates For Senior Citizens: Check Latest Rates

The interest rates that SBI offers on fixed deposits vary depending on the time that the investors deposit their money, also called tenure. Moreover, SBI has two main options with varying interest rates for investors who wish to deposit into FDs, those who wish to deposit less than ₹2 crores as their investment amount into the FD and those who want to deposit more than ₹2 crore as their investment amount.

SBI Senior Citizen FD Interest Rates For FDs Under ₹2 Crore:

For FDs ranging from 7 days to 45 days: The interest rates offered to senior citizens under this tenure for FDs under ₹2 crore is 3.50% per annum.

For FDs ranging from 46 days to 179 days: The interest rates offered to senior citizens under this tenure for FDs under ₹2 crore is 5.00% per annum.

For FDs ranging from 180 days to 210 days: The interest rates offered to senior citizens under this tenure for FDs under ₹2 crore is 5.75% per annum.

For FDs ranging from 211 days to less than 1 year: The interest rates offered to senior citizens under this tenure for FDs under ₹2 crore is 6.00% per annum.

For FDs ranging from 1 year to less than 2 years: The interest rates offered to senior citizens under this tenure for FDs under ₹2 crore is 6.60% per annum.

For FDs ranging from 2 years to less than 3 years: The interest rates offered to senior citizens under this tenure for FDs under ₹2 crore is 6.75% per annum.

For FDs ranging from 3 years to less than 5 years: The interest rates offered to senior citizens under this tenure for FDs under ₹2 crore is 6.60% per annum.

For FDs ranging from 5 years to 10 years: The interest rates offered to senior citizens under this tenure for FDs under ₹2 crore is 6.90% per annum.

SBI Senior Citizen FD Interest Rates For FDs Of ₹2 Crore And Above (Bulk Term Deposits):

For FDs ranging from 7 days to 45 days: The interest rates offered to senior citizens under this tenure for FDs from ₹2 crore and above is 4.00% per annum.

For FDs ranging from 46 days to 179 days: The interest rates offered to senior citizens under this tenure for FDs from ₹2 crore and above is 4.75% per annum.

For FDs ranging from 180 days to 210 days: The interest rates offered to senior citizens under this tenure for FDs from ₹2 crore and above is 5.00% per annum.

For FDs ranging from 211 days to less than 1 year: The interest rates offered to senior citizens under this tenure for FDs from ₹2 crore and above is 5.50% per annum.

For FDs ranging from 1 year to less than 2 years: The interest rates offered to senior citizens under this tenure for FDs from ₹2 crore and above is 6.50% per annum.

For FDs ranging from 2 years to less than 3 years: The interest rates offered to senior citizens under this tenure for FDs from ₹2 crore and above is 5.75% per annum.

For FDs ranging from 3 years to less than 5 years: The interest rates offered to senior citizens under this tenure for FDs from ₹2 crore and above is 5.75% per annum.

For FDs ranging from 5 years to 10 years: The interest rates offered to senior citizens under this tenure for FDs from ₹2 crore and above is 5.50% per annum.

Disclaimer: All the interest rates for fixed deposits have been recorded at the time of writing from the bank’s official website and are subject to change in the future. BQ Prime does not endorse any fixed deposits. Please invest at your own discretion.

