SBI FD Interest Rates For Senior Citizens: Check Latest Rates
State Bank Of India has lucrative Fixed Deposit schemes for senior citizens. Check out SBI Senior Citizens FD interest rates below
SBI is one of the most popular, trusted and widely used public banks in India and offers a large variety of banking and financial services. One of the most popular services that are used by millions of people in India is the SBI Fixed Deposits (FDs). Fixed Deposits are a type of investment where the investor has to deposit a certain amount of money into the bank for a certain period of time. The bank then provides a fixed interest rate as earnings to the investor. SBI also provides increased interest rates to investors who are senior citizens, i.e. those of age 60 years and above. If you wish to find out the SBI FD rates for senior citizens, you can check out the details below:
SBI Senior Citizen FD Interest Rates
The interest rates that SBI offers on fixed deposits vary depending on the time that the investors deposit their money, also called tenure. Moreover, SBI has two main options with varying interest rates for investors who wish to deposit into FDs, those who wish to deposit less than ₹2 crores as their investment amount into the FD and those who want to deposit more than ₹2 crore as their investment amount.
SBI Senior Citizen FD Interest Rates For FDs Under ₹2 Crore:
For FDs ranging from 7 days to 45 days: The interest rates offered to senior citizens under this tenure for FDs under ₹2 crore is 3.50% per annum.
For FDs ranging from 46 days to 179 days: The interest rates offered to senior citizens under this tenure for FDs under ₹2 crore is 5.00% per annum.
For FDs ranging from 180 days to 210 days: The interest rates offered to senior citizens under this tenure for FDs under ₹2 crore is 5.75% per annum.
For FDs ranging from 211 days to less than 1 year: The interest rates offered to senior citizens under this tenure for FDs under ₹2 crore is 6.00% per annum.
For FDs ranging from 1 year to less than 2 years: The interest rates offered to senior citizens under this tenure for FDs under ₹2 crore is 6.60% per annum.
For FDs ranging from 2 years to less than 3 years: The interest rates offered to senior citizens under this tenure for FDs under ₹2 crore is 6.75% per annum.
For FDs ranging from 3 years to less than 5 years: The interest rates offered to senior citizens under this tenure for FDs under ₹2 crore is 6.60% per annum.
For FDs ranging from 5 years to 10 years: The interest rates offered to senior citizens under this tenure for FDs under ₹2 crore is 6.90% per annum.
SBI Senior Citizen FD Interest Rates For FDs Of ₹2 Crore And Above (Bulk Term Deposits):
For FDs ranging from 7 days to 45 days: The interest rates offered to senior citizens under this tenure for FDs from ₹2 crore and above is 4.00% per annum.
For FDs ranging from 46 days to 179 days: The interest rates offered to senior citizens under this tenure for FDs from ₹2 crore and above is 4.75% per annum.
For FDs ranging from 180 days to 210 days: The interest rates offered to senior citizens under this tenure for FDs from ₹2 crore and above is 5.00% per annum.
For FDs ranging from 211 days to less than 1 year: The interest rates offered to senior citizens under this tenure for FDs from ₹2 crore and above is 5.50% per annum.
For FDs ranging from 1 year to less than 2 years: The interest rates offered to senior citizens under this tenure for FDs from ₹2 crore and above is 6.50% per annum.
For FDs ranging from 2 years to less than 3 years: The interest rates offered to senior citizens under this tenure for FDs from ₹2 crore and above is 5.75% per annum.
For FDs ranging from 3 years to less than 5 years: The interest rates offered to senior citizens under this tenure for FDs from ₹2 crore and above is 5.75% per annum.
For FDs ranging from 5 years to 10 years: The interest rates offered to senior citizens under this tenure for FDs from ₹2 crore and above is 5.50% per annum.
Disclaimer: All the interest rates for fixed deposits have been recorded at the time of writing from the bank’s official website and are subject to change in the future. BQ Prime does not endorse any fixed deposits. Please invest at your own discretion.
