SBI Credit Card New Rules From January 2023: Check Change In Reward Points, New Processing Fee & More Details

As per the new rule, SBI SimplyCLICK cardholders must redeem their Cleratrip vouchers in a single transaction with effect from January 6, 2022.

Informing its customers regarding the same, SBI Card issued a notice on its official website stating “W.e.f. 6 Jan 2023, the Cleartrip voucher issued to SimplyCLICK Cardholders on reaching online spend milestone should be redeemed in a single transaction only and cannot be clubbed with any other offer/ voucher.”

SBI Card has also revised rules regarding the reward points earned on online spending at Amazon.in using SimplyCLICK/SimplyCLICK Advantage SBI Cards with effect from January 1, 2022.

The notice on the website read “Accrual of 10X Reward Points on online spends at Amazon.in with SimplyCLICK/SimplyCLICK Advantage SBI Card will be revised to 5X Reward Points w.e.f 01 Jan’23. Your card will continue to accrue 10X Reward Points on online spends at Apollo 24X7, BookMyShow, Cleartrip, EazyDiner, Lenskart & Netmeds.”

On November 15, 2022, SBI Cards also revised the processing fee on rent and merchant EMI payments using SBI credit cards.

Informing the SBI credit cardholders about the revision in processing fee, the company sent the following SMS “Dear Cardholder, charges on your credit card shall be revised/levied w.e.f 15 Nov’22. The processing fee on merchant EMI transactions has been revised to ₹199 + applicable taxes from earlier ₹99 + applicable taxes. Processing fee on rent payment transactions will be ₹99 + applicable taxes”.