SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit FD: Features And Benefits

Individuals who want to invest in this FD scheme must hold their funds for 400 days in order to benefit from the program.

Investors may apply for this programme at any time between February 15 and March 31, 2023. March 31 is the last day to submit an application.

Consumers can take advantage of this scheme by opening an SBI Amrit Kalash account by going to a bank office or by making an investment through SBI Yono.

This plan is especially helpful for individuals who want to invest their money for one to two years.

The new Amrit Kalash Deposit scheme also features a premature and loan facility.