Post Office Schemes: Check Interest Rates For PPF, NSC, Senior Citizen Scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY)

There are several reasons why people invest in different post office programs, but their sovereign guarantee is their greatest benefit. The program includes Sukanya Samriddhi, Senior Citizen, Public Provident Fund (PPF), and National Savings Certificate (NSC) among other things.

For the third quarter of 2021–2022, the central government has not adjusted the interest rates for the post office saving scheme. Section 80C of the Income Tax Act also offers tax advantages for several post office savings plans.

Let us check the interest rates of PPF, NSC, Sukanya Samriddhi, and Senior Citizen Scheme below: