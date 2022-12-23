Post Office Schemes: Check Interest Rates For PPF, NSC, Senior Citizen Scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY)
Post Office Schemes are popular government backed programs. Read on to know the interest rates and benefits.
There are several reasons why people invest in different post office programs, but their sovereign guarantee is their greatest benefit. The program includes Sukanya Samriddhi, Senior Citizen, Public Provident Fund (PPF), and National Savings Certificate (NSC) among other things.
For the third quarter of 2021–2022, the central government has not adjusted the interest rates for the post office saving scheme. Section 80C of the Income Tax Act also offers tax advantages for several post office savings plans.
Let us check the interest rates of PPF, NSC, Sukanya Samriddhi, and Senior Citizen Scheme below:
Public Provident Fund Account (PPF)
With a minimum commitment of ₹ 500, the PPF account offers an alluring long-term investment option for Indian adults. The maximum deposit each fiscal year is 1.5 lakhs. With the permission of a legal adult guardian, individuals who are not of sound mind may also open such an account. A PPF account has an interest rate of 7.1%.
National Savings Certificate (NSC)
A minimum of ₹ 1,000 is required to obtain a National Savings Certificate at any post office. There is no upper limit, and the 6.8% annual interest rate is enticing. A single person or a group of people can open this 5-year investment plan. Over the age of 10, anyone can apply for an NSC in their name, including minors.
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana Account
In order to empower girl children in India, the government has created the Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA). With a minimum deposit requirement of ₹ 250 and a maximum investment cap of 1.5 lakhs each financial year, it offers an interest rate of 7.6%. These Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts are limited to two per family. If a family has twins or triplets, they may apply for additional accounts. There is no restriction on how many deposits can be made.
Senior Citizen Scheme
Anyone over the age of 60 may open a Senior Citizens Savings Scheme Account (SCSS) through the post office. However, retired government workers over the age of 55 and retired military personnel over the age of 50 are also permitted to open such accounts. The needed minimum investment is 1000 rupees, while the maximum investment amount is 15 lakhs. The interest rate, which is set at 7.4%, is also very lucrative.
The same rate of interest from the July-August-September quarter of 2021 has been maintained for National Savings Certificates (NSC), KVP, Time Deposits, Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS), Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), and other savings products.
Documents Needed For Post Office Savings Schemes
KYC form
Form
AADHAR card
Voter’s ID card
PAN card
Driving license
Employment card
Proof of date of birth certificate
Benefits Of Post Office Savings Schemes
Creating a post office savings account has a ton of advantages. Several of them are listed below:
There are post offices practically everywhere, therefore even in rural areas of India, the reach is higher.
The majority of these accounts don't have a set maturity date and can be withdrawn by anyone at any time with the proper documentation and customer ID.
Since they are governed by the government and have fixed and guaranteed returns, post office savings plans are very safe.
Even those who are less fortunate can take advantage of its advantages thanks to the modest minimum deposit requirement of just 50 rupees.
The majority of post office savings accounts also feature ATM/debit cards, making them more accessible.
These accounts are easily transferable from one post office to another.
You can designate someone to whom the funds will be transferred in the event that the account holder passes away unexpectedly.
It is possible to go from a single post office savings account to a combined one and vice versa.
