Planning To Buy Life Insurance? Calculate Human Life Value To Get The Right Amount Of Cover Needed

‘Human Life Value’ is a metric used by insurance companies to ensure that you (as the insured) are picking the right sum assured in your life insurance plan. In simple terms, ‘Human Life Value’ is a number which represents the present value of your future income after subtracting expenses such as liabilities, taxes, insurance payments, etc. The ‘Human Life Value (HLV)’ is a number that is helpful in determining how much money would be needed to protect your family/dependents financially in the unfortunate event of your demise. As a customer, understanding your human life value is essential in understanding how much life insurance coverage you need to buy.

HLV in insurance is also based on the amount of money that your family will need for their expenses, in the aftermath of your demise. The rate of inflation is also taken into account by insurance companies when calculating the HLV. Calculating HLV is especially essential for those families where a single member is the sole breadwinner, as choosing less than the appropriate amount can lead to financial difficulties later on in life.