NPS Withdrawal Rules Change: All You Need To Know

The National Pension System , or the NPS, is a popular retirement savings scheme in India that allows individuals to contribute regularly towards their retirement and build a corpus of funds. However, the process of exiting the scheme and choosing annuities has been a confusing process that has caused difficulties for subscribers.

To simplify this process, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, or the PFRDA, has introduced new rules that came into effect on April 1. These rules are aimed at reducing the processing time taken by annuity service providers. ASPs are life insurance companies regulated by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India and empanelled with the PFRDA to serve NPS subscribers.

One of the key changes introduced is a common proposal form for exiting NPS and buying the annuity from the ASP. This will significantly reduce the processing time taken by ASPs and make the process smoother and more streamlined. However, to take advantage of these new rules, it is important for NPS subscribers to upload their withdrawal and Know Your Customer documents. This will enable the parallel processing of exiting and buying the annuity, which will, in turn, help reduce the processing time. ASPs will then use the NPS withdrawal form submitted at the time of exit to simplify the process. As per the new changes, it is important for subscribers to be aware of these new rules and to ensure that they upload their withdrawal and KYC documents to benefit from the new rules.