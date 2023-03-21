New Income Tax Rules Applicable From April 1: What Are The Major Changes?

As we approach the new FY 2023-24, we must know about the new income tax rules that will come into effect. The Finance Bill proposed in the Budget 2023 will be enforced from April 1, 2023. Knowing the changes in income tax rules beforehand will help you plan your finances and make necessary changes in your portfolio in time.

Here are some of the new tax rules that will be applicable from April 1, 2023: