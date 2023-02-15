Missed The Deadline To Submit Your Income Tax Investment Proof? Here’s What You Can Do

If you are a salaried employee, by now you would have already received multiple reminders from your employer to submit your tax saving investment proofs. While some of us submit these proofs on time, most of us tend to postpone it repeatedly, and then end up missing the investment proof submission deadline.

As a result, your tax saving deductions will not reflect in your Form 16. Now, paying hefty taxes even after investing in tax-saving instruments can be very disappointing. However, you do not need to stress over this as you can still claim a tax refund directly from the Income Tax Department in such cases.

You can claim the tax deductions and exemptions at the time of e-filing your income tax returns. Let’s take a look at these deductions and exemptions that you can claim directly even if you have missed the deadline for income tax proof document submission of your employer:

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

If you have made rent payments during the year, you can claim a tax deduction on House Rent Allowance (HRA) while filing your tax returns. All you will need is your rent receipts and your landlord’s PAN details (where the rent payments are over ₹1,00,000 per annum). The exempted amount will then be reduced from your taxable income.

Deductions Under Section 80C

Section 80C of the Income Tax Act allows you to claim deductions of up to ₹1,50,000 from your taxable income. So, if you have made tax-saving investments like PPF, life insurance, ELSS funds , NSC, tax-saving FDs , home loan EMIs, etc. that are eligible for deductions under Section 80C, you can easily claim these by submitting the relevant proofs while filing your IT returns.