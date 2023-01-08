Learn How To Claim Tax Deduction On Cancer Treatment Expenses Under Section 80DDB

Medical treatments can be expensive. Even more so when they are for critical illnesses or terminal diseases such as cancer. But what if you could get some monetary relief out of it? Well, with Section 80DDB of Income Tax Act, you can now claim tax deductions for medical expenses of self, spouse, children, parents, siblings and other relatives.

These deductions can be availed for expenses that have actually been incurred on the treatment of specific diseases mentioned in Rule 11DD of Income Tax. Let’s learn how you can claim tax deductions under Section 80DDB and other important details regarding the process.