Latest FD Rates: IOB vs ICICI vs HDFC vs Yes Bank

Yes Bank provides the highest FD interest rates of all the banks mentioned above, with rates ranging from 3.25% to 7.75% depending upon the tenure of the FD. Just like all the banks mentioned above, Yes Bank also offers senior citizens an additional 0.50% interest over and above the base interest rate. The highest interest rate of 7.75% under Yes Bank is applicable on a specific FD scheme of exactly 35 months tenure. The lowest FD interest rate of 3.25% is applicable on FDs of 7 days to 14 days.

Disclaimer: All of the above information have been recorded from the respective bank websites at the time of writing and interest rates are subject to change in the future. Please visit the official bank websites for more interest on fixed deposits and interest rates.