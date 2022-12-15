Kotak Mahindra Bank Vs Jana Small Finance Bank: Which Bank Offers Better Senior Citizen FD Interest Rate

With effect from December 15, Jana Small Finance Bank has increased interest rates on standard fixed deposits (FDs). The bank currently offers one of the highest interest rates on fixed deposits as a result of the hike. Customers will now get interest rates on deposits up to 7.85% for terms of two to three years, while seniors will receive 8.80% for the same terms.

Let’s take a closer look at the different FD rates for various terms offered by Jana Small Finance Bank:

For 7 – 14 days, the regular FD rates stand at 3.75% p.a. As for senior citizens, the FD rates are calculated at 4.70% p.a.

For 15 – 60 days, the regular FD rates stand at 4.25% p.a. As for senior citizens, the FD rates are calculated at 5.20% p.a.

For 61 – 90 days, the regular FD rates stand at 5.25% p.a. As for senior citizens, the FD rates are calculated at 6.20% p.a.

For 91 – 180 days, the regular FD rates stand at 5.50% p.a. As for senior citizens, the FD rates are calculated at 6.45% p.a.

For 181 – 364 days, the regular FD rates stand at 7% p.a. As for senior citizens, the FD rates are calculated at 7.95% p.a.

For 1 year, the regular FD rates stand at 7.25% p.a. As for senior citizens, the FD rates are calculated at 8.20% p.a.

For more than a year – 2 years, the regular FD rates stand at 7.50% p.a. As for senior citizens, the FD rates are calculated at 8.45% p.a.

For more than 2 years – 3 years, the regular FD rates stand at 7.85% p.a. As for senior citizens, the FD rates are calculated at 8.80% p.a.

For more than 3 years – less than 5 years, the regular FD rates stand at 7.35% p.a. As for senior citizens, the FD rates are calculated at 8.30% p.a.

For 5 years, the regular FD rates stand at 7.25% p.a. As for senior citizens, the FD rates are calculated at 8.20% p.a.

For more than 5 years – 10 years, the regular FD rates stand at 6% p.a. As for senior citizens, the FD rates are calculated at 6.95% p.a.

Note: The aforementioned rates are valid for deposits under rupees 2 crore.