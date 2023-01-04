Invest Once And Get A Monthly Pension Of Up To ₹20,000 With The LIC Jeevan Akshay Policy
Know all about the LIC’s Jeevan Akshay Policy and learn how you can earn up to ₹20,000 per month with this plan.
In India, when we talk about life insurance, the first name that comes to our minds is the . This government-owned insurance provider has a dominating market share compared to other insurance providers in the country. The LIC of India has gained the trust of the people as it allows its investors to secure their future. Their policies not only offer notable returns to their investors but also gives tax-saving options.
The LIC of India offers life insurance and pension plans which allow you to start saving in small amounts that eventually lead to building a corpus for your retirement. However, LIC’s Jeevan Akshay Policy differs from any other scheme offered by the insurance provider. Let us understand this policy in detail.
LIC Jeevan Akshay Policy
To subscribe to the LIC Jeevan Akshay Policy, you will have to invest a fixed amount once and then enjoy monthly pensions of up to ₹20,000. With the lump sum amount deposited with the insurer, you will be relieved from the stress of paying monthly instalments. If you invest in the LIC Jeevan Akshay Policy, your investment will begin to generate returns after a predetermined time frame. You can choose to receive this income in monthly, quarterly, or annual intervals.
The LIC Jeevan Akshay Policy can be purchased both online or offline and is available for individuals falling in the age bracket of 30 to 85 years. The minimum single premium investment for this policy is ₹1 Lakh and the minimum pension that can be availed from this policy is ₹12,000. The LIC Jeevan Akshay Policy is available for both single life and joint life insurance policies, with ten annuity options to choose from. The policy also offers the option to avail a loan 90 days after purchasing the policy.
Now, the question that arises is how you can earn a monthly pension of ₹20,000 per month with this policy. If you are looking to earn ₹20,000 every month, you must invest a lump sum of ₹40,72,000 in the LIC Jeevan Akshay Policy.
Disclaimer: This article does not intend to pass on any financial advice and BQ Prime does not endorse the scheme mentioned above. Kindly invest at your own discretion.