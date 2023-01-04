Invest Once And Get A Monthly Pension Of Up To ₹20,000 With The LIC Jeevan Akshay Policy

To subscribe to the LIC Jeevan Akshay Policy, you will have to invest a fixed amount once and then enjoy monthly pensions of up to ₹20,000. With the lump sum amount deposited with the insurer, you will be relieved from the stress of paying monthly instalments. If you invest in the LIC Jeevan Akshay Policy, your investment will begin to generate returns after a predetermined time frame. You can choose to receive this income in monthly, quarterly, or annual intervals.

The LIC Jeevan Akshay Policy can be purchased both online or offline and is available for individuals falling in the age bracket of 30 to 85 years. The minimum single premium investment for this policy is ₹1 Lakh and the minimum pension that can be availed from this policy is ₹12,000. The LIC Jeevan Akshay Policy is available for both single life and joint life insurance policies, with ten annuity options to choose from. The policy also offers the option to avail a loan 90 days after purchasing the policy.

Now, the question that arises is how you can earn a monthly pension of ₹20,000 per month with this policy. If you are looking to earn ₹20,000 every month, you must invest a lump sum of ₹40,72,000 in the LIC Jeevan Akshay Policy.