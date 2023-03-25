Invest In LIC's Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana Before It Closes On March 31

As one nears retirement, taking appropriate steps to maintain a certain standard of living becomes a question of utmost importance. To solve this concern, the government has been introducing several pension plans to provide social security to senior citizens. The Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana pension programme is one such scheme.

The government introduced this pension programme in 2017 with a view to provide senior residents with retirement benefits. However, the investment deadline for this plan has been set as March 31, 2023. Those who want to take advantage of this scheme should be aware of its benefits and other related information.