HRA Tax Exemption: How Is HRA Calculated And How Can You Save Tax With HRA?

The HRA tax exemption is available only for salaried individuals who have the HRA component in their salary structure and are staying in rented accommodation. Note that such individuals must opt for the old income tax regime to claim this exemption.

For employees who pay rental expenditures but do not receive HRA as part of their salary structure, or for those who pay rental costs but do not have income earnings, the benefits of paying rental costs can be claimed under Section 80GG of the Income Tax Act or the HRA exemption section.