How To Use Income Tax Calculator On Income Tax Website?

If you fall under the taxable income bracket, you are liable to pay a certain portion of your net income as tax. However, calculating your taxable income as per your income and investments can be a cumbersome task. This is where an income tax calculator can be useful.

The income tax calculator is an online tool on the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal. This IT calculator helps you to calculate your income tax as per the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, based on your income. Here is a step-by-step guide to using this income tax calculator.