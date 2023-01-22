How To Upload Documents On Digilocker? Step-By-Step Guide

To create an account on DigiLocker, you will need to:

1. Go to digilocker.gov.in, a website run by the government

2. On the right side of the page, select the signup link

3. Enter your password and all other necessary information, such as your name, birth date, email address, etc.

4. An OTP will be sent to your registered phone number

5. Select the OTP or fingerprint option to finish the process

6. Create a username and password to log in now

Now that you understand how to register for a DigiLocker account, below is the process for uploading your documents.