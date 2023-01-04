How To Submit SBI Life Certificate Online?

To know how to submit VLC, pensioners must follow the steps mentioned as below:

Step 1: Visit the website or launch the app and click the link.

Step 2: Enter the account number, check the box to allow the bank to use Aadhaar information for VLC, and then click Validate Account.

Step 3: If you are qualified for VLC, you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile. You must check the boxes next to the required certifications when it has been validated (self-declared).

Step 4: Submit all necessary paperwork, then press the Proceed button. This will take you to the landing page for VLC.

Step 5: Grant the necessary permissions. After that, you can either plan an appointment for a future available time slot or wait for it.

Step 6: If you choose to schedule a call, choose a time and date that work for you. After that, an email and SMS confirmation will be delivered.

Step 7: You may join the video call five minutes before the appointed time on the planned day. The call should be rescheduled if there is any urgency.

Step 8: Wait for a bank representative to contact you. Additionally, you will be prompted to accept the terms and conditions once he or she enters the session. You will also have to read out the call's verification code.

Step 9: Then you may be required to present your PAN card. The rear camera is automatically turned on if you access the website using a mobile device.

Step 10: After the Maker has confirmed the PAN, then you will be asked to hold the camera so that the Bank Official can clearly see your face.

Step 11: When you reache the end of the session, a notice indicating that information has been recorded will be displayed.

Step 12: You will receive an SMS to your registered cellphone number informing you of the status.

Note: A life certificate can only be granted in physical form if a pensioner re-enters the workforce or a family pensioner remarries.