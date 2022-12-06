How To Register For SBI Mobile Banking?
Customers can now register and enjoy banking via mobile apps, SMS or missed calls.
The State Bank of India, popularly known by the abbreviation SBI, is one of the most trusted banks in India. The bank also updates its services with the changing times. Owing to the digital revolution, SBI currently offers a wide range of banking services such as online banking, mobile banking, and more. The bank also offers multiple options under the said services.
Let’s take SBI mobile banking for instance. Even under the mobile banking wing, SBI offers different ways to go about it, you can either use SBI Quick, SBI YONO, BHIM SBI Pay, and more. Out of all these, the best options for personal banking are SBI Quick and SBI YONO.
Let’s take a look at these in detail and learn how to register for them.
Register For SBI Mobile Banking’s SBI Quick
SBI Quick is a new, free service offered by SBI where you can do simple banking tasks such as checking your account balance, getting a mini statement and more, by simply sending an SMS with pre-defined keywords, or giving a missed, on pre-defined mobile numbers. This has to be done via your mobile number that is registered with your account at the SBI bank.
Here’s how you can register to start using SBI Quick:
A one-time registration is required for customers to start using the service. To register, send an SMS to 9223488888/7208933148.
The content of the message would have to be “REG<space>11 digit account number”.
That’s it, your mobile number is now registered for availing SBI mobile banking services via SBI Quick. Here are some pre-defined SMS for you to get started:
For Balance Enquiry - Give a missed call or SMS to 9223766666.
For Mini Statement - Give a missed call or SMS to 9223766666.
For Blocking ATM Card - SMS “Block <space> XXXX” to 567676. (XXXX represents the last 4 digits of your ATM card number).
For a Full List of Services - SMS 'HELP' to 09223588888.
Register For SBI Mobile Banking’s SBI YONO App
SBI YONO is SBI’s mobile banking application for retail customers. It is a safe, convenient and easy-to-use method of enjoying almost all banking services from your home. Unlike SBI Quick, where you could only enjoy limited banking services, with SBI YONO you can do fund transfers, e-deposits, UPI, recharges, bill payments and more.
The easiest way to register for SBI mobile banking is via the SBI YONO app itself. It’s extremely easy and doesn’t require any external elements either. Here’s how you can register for SBI mobile banking to start using SBI YONO 10 simple steps:
Download the SBI YONO app from Google Play store or App Store,
Open the app and select SIM 1 or SIM 2. (Select the SIM which is registered with SBI to complete the Registration process. No SIM selection is required in case you have a single SIM.)
A pop-up message will be shown on the screen regarding sending an SMS from the device for validating your mobile number.
Click on the “Proceed” button.
An SMS containing a unique code will be automatically sent to verify your number. Once done, you’ll be sent to the registration screen.
On the registration screen, enter your Internet Banking User Name and Password and click on the “Register” button.
Accept the Terms and Conditions and proceed.
Now, you’ll receive an activation code on your registered mobile number.
Enter that Activation code in the app and complete your registration process.
You can now log in to your SBI YONO application and enjoy all the banking services offered there.
Now, you can enjoy numerous banking services such as instant fund transfers, UPI payments, giving standing instructions to the bank, adding/managing beneficiaries, recharges, bill payments and much more on the SBI YONO app.
If you don’t have enough space on your mobile, don’t worry. You can still use all of the above-mentioned services via SBI YONO Lite as well. It has all the features of the YONO app while consuming much lesser space. Moreover, the steps to register for using SBI YONO Lite are exactly the same as they are for SBI YONO.
So, register and start banking from anywhere.
