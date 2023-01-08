How To Register For PNB Net Banking Online?
Learn the steps to register for the PNB (Punjab National Bank) net banking facility online.
The is a commercial bank that provides services like corporate banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, and other banking operations.
The products of the bank are inclusive of personal, international, capital, and corporate services. The bank was founded by Lala Lajpat Rai and Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia in the year 1895 and is currently headquartered in New Delhi.
PNB Net Banking
The Punjab National Bank provides various banking services to its customers through the PNB net banking facility. Customers can use this facility to carry out different financial transactions online and monitor their bank accounts remotely from any location. Through the PNB net banking portal, the Punjab National Bank also offers other services like account opening facility, credit card and utility bill payments, etc.
Steps to Register Online For PNB Net Banking
Step 1. Visit the official Punjab National Bank net banking portal at .
Step 2. Click on the ‘Retail Internet Banking’ option that you see on the screen.
Step 3. Click on ‘New User?’
Step 4. Enter your account number and select the registration type to register for internet banking.
Step 5. Click on the ‘Verify’ button.
Step 6. Enter the type of facility.
Step 7. An OTP (One Time Password) will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP for verification.
Step 8. Enter your PNB debit card number and ATM pin. Click the ‘Continue’ button
Step 9. Set the login or/and transaction passwords.
Step 10. Read and accept all of the terms and conditions.
Step 11. Click the ‘Complete Registration’ button.
A message for successful registration will be displayed on the screen.