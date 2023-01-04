How To Register For ICICI Bank WhatsApp Banking?

ICICI WhatsApp Banking is a convenient way to carry out all your banking needs and more, without having to step out. Over the past few years, the rising use of messaging services like WhatsApp has inspired many businesses across industries to alter their mode of operations. Online banking is one such change. The best part is that you don't even need to spend time at the bank because of free services like WhatsApp Banking.

In India and throughout the world, ICICI Bank has been a leader in offering digital banking products to its clientele. Users can complete the majority of banking transactions using their digital banking services without even visiting the bank. ICICI WhatsApp Banking is the most recent addition to this digital banking platform. If you hold an ICICI Bank account, you can connect your bank account and mobile number using WhatsApp. Your banking experience is now handier than ever because it is totally free and simple to use.

So, let us first help you understand what ICICI WhatsApp banking is in order to better assist you in learning how to register it.