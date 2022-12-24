How To Register For HDFC Net Banking?
Did you know registering for HDFC net banking service is now easy? Read on to know how to register for the same.
Customers of HDFC Bank get access to numerous account details online using the net banking service, which is offered by the bank. They can also access a variety of options by just logging into their accounts.
Accessing the net banking service is quick and simple. Customers can sign up for the online banking service in a very straightforward way by registering online, at an ATM, by phone banking, or by downloading the appropriate paperwork.
The following section describes the various ways for registering for HDFC net banking service:
Net banking Via Online
If you're a customer with an Indian cell number on file with the bank, you can sign up for Net Banking online in the following way:
Step 1: Visit the HDFC Bank's net banking page at https://v1.hdfcbank.com/assets/popuppages/netbanking.htm
Step 2: Find Register and click on it at the bottom of the page
Step 3: Enter the Customer ID
Step 4: Confirm the registered cellphone number
Step 5: Enter the OTP (One Time Password) that you were sent to your mobile device
Step 6: Choose and enter your debit card information
Step 7: Create an IPIN
Step 8: Enter your freshly created IPIN to access net banking.
Net Banking Via ATM
Step 1: Visit any nearest HDFC Bank ATM
Step 2: Add your HDFC Bank’s debit card number as well as your ATM PIN
Step 3: Choose the Other option from the main screen
Step 4: Next, select on Net banking registration and hit confirm after being prompted
Step 5: Your request for Net Banking will be recorded, and a courier will deliver the IPIN to your listed mailing address.
Net Banking Via A Physical Form
Step 1: Download the appropriate Net Banking registration form, corporate or individual, from the HDFC Net Banking website
Step 2: Completely fill out the form, then submit it in any HDFC Bank branch
Step 3: Your request will be registered, and a courier will deliver the IPIN to the location you have on file.
Net Banking Via Phone Banking
Step 1: Give your Customer ID, Telephone Identification Number (TIN), or Debit Card and PIN when you call the local Phone Banking number.
Step 2: Your request to register for Net banking will be taken by our Phone Banking agent
Step 3: Within five days, a courier will deliver the IPIN to the address we have on file for you.