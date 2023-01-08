How To Open A Post Office Savings Account?

A post office savings bank account is a deposit and savings scheme offered by the Indian postal services under the Government of India. Under this scheme, account holders can deposit their savings in their post office savings accounts and earn guaranteed returns on their deposits in the form of interest.

The post office savings account interest is calculated on the basis of the minimum account balance between the 10th of the month and the end of the month. The interest is then credited to the account at the end of each financial year. Currently, the post office savings interest rate is 4% per annum on individual/joint savings accounts.

To open a post office savings account, you must maintain a minimum account balance of ₹500. If you fail to do so, you will be charged a penalty of ₹100 (+GST) at the end of the financial year.