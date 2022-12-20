How To Open A Demat Account; Check Step-by-Step Guide

Opening a Demat account is simple and can be easily completed in a few steps. The process can be done in just 10-15 minutes without stepping out of your home.

Step 1: Choose a Depository Participant (DP)

The first step in opening a Demat account is to choose a Depository Participant (DP). A DP is an institution that offers Demat services to investors. You can choose a DP based on factors such as the fees they charge, the convenience of their services, and the reputation of the institution.

Step 2: Provide the Necessary details

Once you select a DP, you need to fill up an online account opening form on DP’s website. To do so, you’ll need to provide basic details like your name, phone number, email ID, address etc.

Step 3: Add your bank details

Once you finish providing the necessary details, add your bank details like account number, account type, IFSC code, etc. Also, please note that you cannot skip this step as a bank account is essential for crediting any amount payable to you, like dividends, interest etc.

Step 4: Gather Required Documents

To open a Demat account, you will need to submit certain documents. These may include proof of identity, proof of address, and proof of income. You may also need to provide a PAN card and a cancelled cheque.

Step 5: In-person verification

As the entire process is digitised, it allows you to perform verification by yourself. You’re just required to shoot a video of yourself reading out the given script (your name, PAN number, address etc.) and submit it to complete the step.

Step 6: e-Sign

Once you complete in-person verification, it is time to digitally sign using your Aadhar-linked mobile number.

Step 7: Submit the Form

Once you complete all the above-mentioned steps, submit your online form.