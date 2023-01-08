How To Get Help On WhatsApp Regarding Your LIC Policy?

To receive help on WhatsApp regarding your LIC policy, you need to –

1. Send a text saying Hi to 8976862090 using the WhatsApp messaging app

2. Then, a list of 11 options will be sent to you by the LIC WhatsApp

3. To choose a service, reply with the number of your choice in the chat conversation. For instance, select 1 if you wish to find out how much premium you must pay.

4. To use LIC services, you must send a message from your registered cellphone number. You must go to the LIC portal if you are not already registered in order to register your policy

5. You should update the WhatsApp number in your customer portal profile if you have already registered with the portal using a different mobile number.