How To Get Help On WhatsApp Regarding Your LIC Policy?
Did you know you could get help regarding your LIC policy on your WhatsApp number? Read on to know more!
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has for the first time made some of its interactive services available to its subscribers via WhatsApp. The LIC policyholders must register their policies on the LIC online portal, www.licindia.in to use the listed services on WhatsApp. After that, policyholders can easily access a variety of services, including premium statements, ULIP plan statements, and more, using a WhatsApp chat box while relaxing at home.
The advantages of this service, however, are only available to customers who have registered their policies online; anyone who wants to take advantage of these benefits had to go to the LIC website and register their insurance policy there.
How To Receive Help On WhatsApp Regarding Your LIC Policy?
To receive help on WhatsApp regarding your LIC policy, you need to –
1. Send a text saying Hi to 8976862090 using the WhatsApp messaging app
2. Then, a list of 11 options will be sent to you by the LIC WhatsApp
3. To choose a service, reply with the number of your choice in the chat conversation. For instance, select 1 if you wish to find out how much premium you must pay.
4. To use LIC services, you must send a message from your registered cellphone number. You must go to the LIC portal if you are not already registered in order to register your policy
5. You should update the WhatsApp number in your customer portal profile if you have already registered with the portal using a different mobile number.
What Are The Services One Can Avail Of On WhatsApp?
Policyholders can use the following services on WhatsApp if they've registered their policies on the LIC portal. They are:
Recognize the premium amount owed
Information on bonus
Loan eligibility
LIC service links
Policy status
Loan repayment quotes
Premium paid certificate
Loan interest due
Opt-in or opt-out services
ULIP unit statement
End the conversation
With the help of this online service, people can now easily check their policy due dates or complete any small or big tasks without having to visit the LIC offices every time.