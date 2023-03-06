How To Get A Credit Card With A Bad CIBIL/Credit Score?

The first step to getting a credit card is to understand what a CIBIL score/credit score is and why it is low. Your CIBIL score, also called a credit score is a three-digit number that represents your creditworthiness. The score ranges from 300 to 900, and a score above 750 is considered excellent. A score between 600 to 749 is considered good, while a score below 600 is considered poor.

If you have a bad credit score, it is essential to understand why it is low. This will help you in improving your CIBIL score and make it easier for you to get a credit card in the future.